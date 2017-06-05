Top Stories
Halle Berry Is Not Pregnant, Rep Confirms Amid Rumors

Selena Gomez Praises Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber For 'One Love Manchester' Performances

'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

Hailey Baldwin Hangs in Her Bikini with Hot NBA Star

Mon, 05 June 2017 at 5:17 pm

Al Pacino to Play Joe Paterno in HBO's Sandusky Movie

Al Pacino will be playing the role of former Penn State football coach Joe Paterno in an upcoming HBO original movie about the Jerry Sandusky scandal, according to THR.

The film will follow the downfall of Paterno and the football program at Penn State after it was revealed they knew about Sandusky‘s sexual abuse offenses, but did little to stop it.

Barry Levinson, who just directed HBO’s The Wizard of Lies, is set to direct and executive produce the movie.

Pacino and Levinson previously worked together on HBO’s You Don’t Know Jack, which earned the actor an Emmy.
Photos: Getty
