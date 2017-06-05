Ashley Graham Covers 'Glamour' July, Says Women Are Redefining Sexy

Ashley Graham is all smiles while taking the cover of Glamour magazine’s brand new July sex issue!

Here’s what the 29-year-old model had to share with the mag:

On doing nude photo shoots: “You know, my thing is: If it’s vulgar, and it’s, like, me grabbing my breasts and showing nipple, I’m not going to do it. When I said, ‘I don’t do nip and bush,’ I didn’t feel like I had to be specific as to what kind. So you might even see more nipple coming up. But trust me: You will never see my vagina! [Laughs.]”

On body positivity: “Some days I feel like I have superpowers, but some days I feel like I’m the fattest girl in the world. And I talk about my back fat and my cellulite because it’s important to have women in the media addressing the things that society has called flaws.”

On people seeing a size 16 woman as sexy: “I don’t think there are a lot of curvier celebrities dressing übersexy. People on social media actually get pissed when I have my body covered. They’re like, ‘Why would you cover your beautiful curves?’ And it’s like, ‘Maybe I felt like wearing a sack today!’”

