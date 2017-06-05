Atlanta's Zazie Beetz Reveals the Roles She'd Like to Play

Atlanta and Deadpool 2 star Zazie Beetz is looking stunning for Interview magazine’s June/July issue featuring rising stars, where she was interviewed by her co-star Donald Glover.

Here’s what the 26-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On if she feels pressure as a black woman to represent something bigger: “Yeah, I do. I was talking to my mom the other day and she said, ‘White people in the industry don’t realize that actors of color need to appeal to white people while also not becoming the black celebrity that black people don’t like.’ If you’re not black, you don’t have to think about that.”

On roles she wants to play: “One day I’d like to tackle a biopic. I grew up very influenced by Josephine Baker, Billie Holiday, and Nina Simone…I think I’m too light-skinned to play Nina Simone.”

On if she considers herself a hippie: “I feel like maybe you’ve had a similar thing, but recently I’ve realized that the body, the world, and the mind are all one thing. I’ve begun feeling that my responsibility is to the Earth. Our generation’s war is climate change, so I’ve really been modifying how I eat and what I eat.”

