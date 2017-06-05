Top Stories
'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

Lionel Richie's Bassist Stabs Himself After Taking Edibles

Azealia Banks: 'Chi Chi' Stream & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Azealia Banks is back on the music side of things…

The 25-year-old rapper has just dropped a brand new song titled “Chi Chi” that she has been teasing on her social media for quite some time.

“Puerto Rican papi got that product and that peso/ Get that perico on Broadway/ Chi Chi get the yayo/ You know I’m about it, every dollar on the pay roll,” Azealia says on the track.

Listen below…


Azealia Banks – Chi Chi | (Official Audio)

