Mon, 05 June 2017 at 1:53 pm
Azealia Banks: 'Chi Chi' Stream & Lyrics - Listen Now!
Azealia Banks is back on the music side of things…
The 25-year-old rapper has just dropped a brand new song titled “Chi Chi” that she has been teasing on her social media for quite some time.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Azealia Banks
“Puerto Rican papi got that product and that peso/ Get that perico on Broadway/ Chi Chi get the yayo/ You know I’m about it, every dollar on the pay roll,” Azealia says on the track.
Listen below…
Azealia Banks – Chi Chi | (Official Audio)
Click inside to read the lyrics to Azealia Banks’ new song…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Azealia Banks, First Listen, Music
Sponsored Links by ZergNet