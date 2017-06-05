Bella Thorne & Ex Gregg Sulkin Look So Happy While Spending More Time Together

It looks like Bella Thorne and Gregg Sulkin are having such a great time together!

The 25-year-old actor and 19-year-old actress were spotted leaving a pharmacy on Monday (June 5) in Los Angeles sharing a laugh and looking cozy. If you didn’t know, Bella and Gregg broke up last year, but they reunited last month after she left Scott Disick in Cannes.

It’s unconfirmed if Bella and Gregg are back together, or if they’re just enjoying each other’s company.