Halle Berry Is Not Pregnant, Rep Confirms Amid Rumors

Selena Gomez Praises Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber For 'One Love Manchester' Performances

'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

Hailey Baldwin Hangs in Her Bikini with Hot NBA Star

Mon, 05 June 2017 at 4:15 pm

Bella Thorne & Ex Gregg Sulkin Look So Happy While Spending More Time Together

Bella Thorne & Ex Gregg Sulkin Look So Happy While Spending More Time Together

It looks like Bella Thorne and Gregg Sulkin are having such a great time together!

The 25-year-old actor and 19-year-old actress were spotted leaving a pharmacy on Monday (June 5) in Los Angeles sharing a laugh and looking cozy. If you didn’t know, Bella and Gregg broke up last year, but they reunited last month after she left Scott Disick in Cannes.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Thorne

It’s unconfirmed if Bella and Gregg are back together, or if they’re just enjoying each other’s company.

