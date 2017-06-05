Bill Cosby's TV Daughter Keshia Knight Pulliam Supports Him at Sexual Assault Trial

Bill Cosby is escorted into the Montgomery County Courthouse by his former The Cosby Show on-screen daughter Keshia Knight Pulliam on Monday (June 5) in Norristown, Penn.

The 79-year-old former comedian is going to trial for allegations that he sexually assaulted a former Temple University employee at his home in 2004. More than 40 women have accused Cosby of sexual assault over the years.

Celebrity lawyer Gloria Allred is representing the plaintiff Andrea Constand, who will take the stand this week.

“I’m not going to predict what the outcome is,” Allred said (via THR). “We’ll see what the evidence is. But this case is not going to be decided on optics, it’s going to be decided on the evidence, and finally, it’s Mr. Cosby who’s going to have to face that evidence and confront the accusers who are against him.”