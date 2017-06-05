Top Stories
'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

Lionel Richie's Bassist Stabs Himself After Taking Edibles

Lionel Richie's Bassist Stabs Himself After Taking Edibles

Mon, 05 June 2017 at 11:33 am

Bill Cosby's TV Daughter Keshia Knight Pulliam Supports Him at Sexual Assault Trial

Bill Cosby's TV Daughter Keshia Knight Pulliam Supports Him at Sexual Assault Trial

Bill Cosby is escorted into the Montgomery County Courthouse by his former The Cosby Show on-screen daughter Keshia Knight Pulliam on Monday (June 5) in Norristown, Penn.

The 79-year-old former comedian is going to trial for allegations that he sexually assaulted a former Temple University employee at his home in 2004. More than 40 women have accused Cosby of sexual assault over the years.

Celebrity lawyer Gloria Allred is representing the plaintiff Andrea Constand, who will take the stand this week.

“I’m not going to predict what the outcome is,” Allred said (via THR). “We’ll see what the evidence is. But this case is not going to be decided on optics, it’s going to be decided on the evidence, and finally, it’s Mr. Cosby who’s going to have to face that evidence and confront the accusers who are against him.”
Just Jared on Facebook
bill cosby tv daughter keshia knight pulliam supports him 01
bill cosby tv daughter keshia knight pulliam supports him 02
bill cosby tv daughter keshia knight pulliam supports him 03
bill cosby tv daughter keshia knight pulliam supports him 04
bill cosby tv daughter keshia knight pulliam supports him 05
bill cosby tv daughter keshia knight pulliam supports him 06
bill cosby tv daughter keshia knight pulliam supports him 07
bill cosby tv daughter keshia knight pulliam supports him 08
bill cosby tv daughter keshia knight pulliam supports him 09
bill cosby tv daughter keshia knight pulliam supports him 10
bill cosby tv daughter keshia knight pulliam supports him 11
bill cosby tv daughter keshia knight pulliam supports him 12

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bill Cosby, Keshia Knight Pulliam

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Natalie Portman just bought a gorgeous new home in Santa Barbara - TMZ
  • Sterling Beaumon celebrates his birthday with some famous friends - Just Jared Jr
  • Teen Mom: OG star Ryan Edwards has checked into rehab - Wetpaint
  • Lindsay Lohan is launching a new business venture - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman breaks a box office record for a female director - Gossip Cop