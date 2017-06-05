Bill Skarsgard Feels Like the Best Actor & Also Like a Fraud

Bill Skarsgard looks so hot in this new feature for Interview magazine’s June/July issue featuring rising stars.

Here’s what the 26-year-old actor, who was interviewed by big brother Alexander Skarsgard, had to share with the mag:

On feeling guilty because he makes more money than one of his brothers, an ICU doctor: “It’s not fair. I’m constantly embarrassed at the level of attention actors get and the level of money that we get. It’s completely disproportionate. I think you have to feel guilty about it. I think it makes you a better person to keep reminding yourself.”

On if he’s a good actor: ALEXANDER: Do you believe you’re a good actor? Do you think you deserve to be here because of your talent?

BILL: 100 percent.

ALEXANDER: Do you ever feel like a sh*t actor?

BILL: 100 percent. I feel like I’m the best actor on the planet and I also feel like I’m a fraud.

On missing his home country of Sweden: “I miss being in my home country; here, I’m always a foreigner. America is, of course, built of people who are not from here. But going home, even just landing at Arlanda, the Stockholm airport, I think, ‘This is where I’m from. These people are my people.’”

Also featured on other covers for the mag are Timothée Chalamet, Tom Holland, Mackenzie Davis, Zazie Beetz, and Bill!

