Call Me By Your Name's Timothée Chalamet Speaks About His Love Life

Call Me By Your Name‘s Timothée Chalamet takes the cover of Interview magazine’s June/July issue featuring rising stars, where he’s interviewed by his Interstellar co-star Matthew McConaughey.

Here’s what the 21-year-old Sundance breakout star had to share with the mag:

On his love life: “The truth is, I’ve just been traveling so much, working on projects…But I saw you with your family on set. Steve Carell is also a real great, loving family guy, as is Christian Bale, and I think later in life that’s something I really want to tackle. But, like you said, now that my foot is in the door, I’m locked and loaded. I’m focused.”

On filming Call Me By Your Name with Armie Hammer: “I play the love interest of Armie Hammer. He’s a full-blooded American, which is just perfect for the film, but I’m that, too, so we’d hang out with each other all the time, because we were pretty much the only Americans there, and we were able to defend one another and really get to know one another.”

On leaving Columbia University after a year: “Columbia takes a wholehearted academic commitment that I think I have in me, but it was just not where my mind was at the time. I’d just left working a month and a half in Canada with my favorite director and you, one of my favorite actors, and had to go back into a structured environment. It was just hard.”

