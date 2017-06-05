Top Stories
Mon, 05 June 2017 at 9:00 pm

Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Show Some PDA After Lunch

Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Show Some PDA After Lunch

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden stepped out for an adorable lunch date.

The 44-year-old actress and the 38-year-old Good Charlotte lead guitarist were all smiles as they wrapped their arms around each other on Monday (June 5) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The married couple had just finished up lunch at Bouchon and were headed to do some shopping at AllSaints.

Cameron rocked a black and white striped top, jeans, and trendy sandals, while Ben opted for a plaid shirt, baseball cap, and sneakers.

Cameron kept it healthy with a cool green drink.

The last time these two were spotted out together was back in April for good friend Jessica Alba‘s 36th birthday.

Cameron has been taking some time off from the big screen following her 2014 film Annie.
