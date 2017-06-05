Top Stories
Mon, 05 June 2017 at 6:33 pm

CFDA Awards 2017 Live Stream Video - Watch Red Carpet & Show!

CFDA Awards 2017 Live Stream Video - Watch Red Carpet & Show!

One of fashion’s most prestigious nights – the 2017 CFDA Awards – is underway and this year, unlike previous years, there is a live stream!

The event is expected to be star-studded and like previous years – lots of surprise guests are expected to attend.

Presenters this year include Nicole Kidman, Armie Hammer, Paris Jackson, Kerry Washington, Karen Elson, Amber Valletta, Alek Wek, Michele Lamy, Anna Wintour, Diane von Furstenberg, and Jon Bon Jovi. The show is set to start at 8:45 pm EST with Seth Meyers hosting. Watch the stream below!
