Mon, 05 June 2017 at 8:59 pm

Chloe Moretz & Ashley Benson Join Rowan Blanchard at CFDA Fashion Awards 2017

Chloe Moretz dresses up while stepping out for the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards held at Hammerstein Ballroom on Monday (June 5) in New York City.

The 20-year-old actress posed on the carpet alongside fellow young starlets Ashley Benson and Rowan Blanchard.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chloe Moretz

The annual event is “the highest honor in fashion and recognizes the outstanding contributions made to American fashion in womenswear, menswear, and accessories as well as journalism, creative vision, personal style, and lifetime achievement.”

In case you missed it, find out how Rowan is showing her support for Pride Month!

FYI: Rowan is wearing a Coach dress with Jimmy Choo shoes.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ashley Benson, Rowan Blanchard

Getty
