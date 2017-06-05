Top Stories
'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

Lionel Richie's Bassist Stabs Himself After Taking Edibles

Lionel Richie's Bassist Stabs Himself After Taking Edibles

Mon, 05 June 2017 at 1:05 pm

Dave Annable Throws Out First Pitch at NY Mets Game!

Dave Annable Throws Out First Pitch at NY Mets Game!

Dave Annable and his wife Odette are decked out in New York Mets clothing while attending the team’s game on Saturday (June 3) at CitiField in New York City.

The 37-year-old actor threw out the first pitch at the game!

Dave and Odette are both wearing Old Navy‘s getaway shirt at the game.

“The look of someone who lived a dream tonight. Thank you @mets and @oldnavy for making it come true,” Dave wrote on his Instagram account.

“Feeling Lucky. @dave_annable @mets,” Odette captioned the below photo on her page.

A post shared by @odetteannable on

Just Jared on Facebook
dave annable throws out first pitch at ny mets game 01
dave annable throws out first pitch at ny mets game 02
dave annable throws out first pitch at ny mets game 03
dave annable throws out first pitch at ny mets game 04
dave annable throws out first pitch at ny mets game 05
dave annable throws out first pitch at ny mets game 06
dave annable throws out first pitch at ny mets game 07

Photos: Michael Simon
Posted to: Dave Annable, Odette Annable

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Natalie Portman just bought a gorgeous new home in Santa Barbara - TMZ
  • Sterling Beaumon celebrates his birthday with some famous friends - Just Jared Jr
  • Teen Mom: OG star Ryan Edwards has checked into rehab - Wetpaint
  • Lindsay Lohan is launching a new business venture - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman breaks a box office record for a female director - Gossip Cop