Mon, 05 June 2017 at 8:36 am

David Delfín Dead - Spanish Designer Dies At 46

David Delfín, a Spanish fashion designer, has died at the age of 46.

The designer, who was a popular figure in Málaga, passed away due to his battle with brain cancer, according to the Associated Press.

David‘s claim to fame was his very first Mercedes-Benz catwalk show in Madrid in 2002. In protest against the war in Afghanistan, the designer featured bare-breasted, noose-clad models with sacks on their heads.

David went on to win several international awards and earned Spain’s National Award for Fashion Design in 2016 for “developing his own avant-garde universe.”

We send our thoughts and condolences to David‘s loved ones during this difficult time.
