Diane Kruger & Kate Bosworth Wear Emerging Designers at CFDA Fashion Awards!

Diane Kruger and Kate Bosworth make their entrances on the carpet at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards held at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Monday (June 5) in New York City.

Diane walked the carpet with Monse‘s Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, who are nominated for the Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent.

Brock Collection‘s Laura Vassar Brock and Kristopher Brock, the designers of Kate‘s dress, are also up for the award!

FYI: Diane is wearing a Monse dress, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and Delfina Delettrez earrings. Kate is wearing a Brock Collection dress, Aquazzura shoes, and an Edie Parker clutch.

10+ pictures inside of Diane Kruger and Kate Bosworth on the carpet…