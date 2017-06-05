DJ Khaled & Drake: 'To The Max' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Another one! DJ Khaled and Drake have teamed up once again on their brand new single called “To The Max,” and you can stream it right here!

Prior to this, the 41-year-old hit-maker and Drake, 30, joined forces on “I’m On One,” “No New Friends,” and last year’s “For Free” off Khaled‘s most recent album, Major Key.

DJ Khaled‘s adorable baby boy Asahd is featured on the single artwork.

“To The Max” is the latest single off of DJ Khaled‘s upcoming album Grateful, which is set to feature additional appearances from Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Nas, Big Sean, and Travis Scott.

“To The Max” is also available on iTunes and Spotify!



DJ Khaled & Drake – To the Max (Full Audio)

Click inside to read the lyrics to DJ Khaled brand new song with Drake…