Mon, 05 June 2017 at 3:18 pm

Evan Peters & 'AHS' Stars Visit Costume Exhibit at Paley Center

Evan Peters & 'AHS' Stars Visit Costume Exhibit at Paley Center

Cheyenne Jackson, Evan Peters, and Adina Porter pose for a photo while celebrating the launch of The Paley Center for Media’s new exhibit, American Horror Story: The Style of Scare, on Friday (June 2) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

All three of the actors appeared on the Roanoke season and they are all back for the upcoming seventh season, set to debut later this year. Make sure to see photos from set!

The new exhibit at the Paley Center is the first of its kind for the FX anthology series and it is open to the public through July 30.

15+ pictures inside of Evan Peters and the AHS stars at the exhibit…

Photos: Imeh Bryant/The Paley Center for Media
Posted to: Adina Porter, American Horror Story, Cheyenne Jackson, Evan Peters

