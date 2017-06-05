Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Couple Up at CFDA Awards!

Gabrielle Union walks the carpet with her hot date, hubby Dwyane Wade, at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards held at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Monday (June 5) in New York City.

Dwyane is currently on a break from his day job as the Chicago Bulls didn’t make it to the NBA finals. It gave him a moment to be dapper on the red carpet with Gabrielle!

Other ladies on the red carpet included fashionistas Olivia Palermo and Erin Foster.

FYI: Gabrielle is wearing a Rodarte look, Stella Luna shoes, and Monique Pean jewelry. Olivia is wearing a Banana Republic dress. Erin is wearing a Markarian NYC dress, Sarah Flint shoes, and Stephen Russell jewelry.