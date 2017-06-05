Gigi & Bella Hadid Join BFF Hailey Baldwin at CFDA Awards!

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin make their way down the carpet at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards held at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Monday (June 5) in New York City.

The three ladies are BFFs in real life and definitely got in some quality time at the event!

Gigi is wearing a look by The Row, whose designers Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are nominated for Womenswear Designer of the Year and Accessory Designer of the Year.

Bella supported Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent nominee Virgil Abloh by wearing a look from his line, Off-White. Earlier in the day, she stepped out of her hotel in another chic outfit.

FYI: Gigi is wearing The Row. Bella is wearing an Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh blazer dress and heels. She is wearing a Zimmermann trench and trousers earlier in the day. Hailey is wearing a Cushnie et Ochs dress with Brother Vellies shoes and bag.

