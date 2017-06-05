Halle Berry Is Not Pregnant, Rep Confirms Amid Rumors

Halle Berry is not pregnant, despite some confusion after her latest red carpet appearance.

The 50-year-old Oscar-winning actress walked the carpet at the 2017 Chrysalis Butterfly Ball this weekend in a form-fitting dress. In some photos, Halle posed with her hands on her stomach, cradling what some people thought might be a baby bump.

Halle‘s rep confirms to JustJared.com that she is not expecting her third child.

“Halle is not pregnant and any report otherwise is simply untrue,” the rep said in a statement.

Halle is the mother to two children – nine-year-old daughter Nahla with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry and three-year-old son Maceo with ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

FYI: Halle is wearing a Gosia Baczynska dress.