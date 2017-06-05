Top Stories
Halle Berry Is Not Pregnant, Rep Confirms Amid Rumors

Halle Berry Is Not Pregnant, Rep Confirms Amid Rumors

Selena Gomez Praises Ariana Grande &amp; Justin Bieber For 'One Love Manchester' Performances

Selena Gomez Praises Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber For 'One Love Manchester' Performances

'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

Hailey Baldwin Hangs in Her Bikini with Hot NBA Star

Hailey Baldwin Hangs in Her Bikini with Hot NBA Star

Mon, 05 June 2017 at 2:21 pm

Halle Berry Is Not Pregnant, Rep Confirms Amid Rumors

Halle Berry Is Not Pregnant, Rep Confirms Amid Rumors

Halle Berry is not pregnant, despite some confusion after her latest red carpet appearance.

The 50-year-old Oscar-winning actress walked the carpet at the 2017 Chrysalis Butterfly Ball this weekend in a form-fitting dress. In some photos, Halle posed with her hands on her stomach, cradling what some people thought might be a baby bump.

Halle‘s rep confirms to JustJared.com that she is not expecting her third child.

Halle is not pregnant and any report otherwise is simply untrue,” the rep said in a statement.

Halle is the mother to two children – nine-year-old daughter Nahla with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry and three-year-old son Maceo with ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

FYI: Halle is wearing a Gosia Baczynska dress.
Just Jared on Facebook
halle berry is not pregnant 01
halle berry is not pregnant 02
halle berry is not pregnant 03
halle berry is not pregnant 04
halle berry is not pregnant 05
halle berry is not pregnant 06
halle berry is not pregnant 07
halle berry is not pregnant 08
halle berry is not pregnant 09
halle berry is not pregnant 10
halle berry is not pregnant 11
halle berry is not pregnant 12
halle berry is not pregnant 13
halle berry is not pregnant 14
halle berry is not pregnant 15
halle berry is not pregnant 16
halle berry is not pregnant 17
halle berry is not pregnant 18
halle berry is not pregnant 19
halle berry is not pregnant 20
halle berry is not pregnant 21
halle berry is not pregnant 22
halle berry is not pregnant 23
halle berry is not pregnant 24
halle berry is not pregnant 25
halle berry is not pregnant 26
halle berry is not pregnant 27
halle berry is not pregnant 28
halle berry is not pregnant 29
halle berry is not pregnant 30

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Halle Berry

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Natalie Portman just bought a gorgeous new home in Santa Barbara - TMZ
  • Sterling Beaumon celebrates his birthday with some famous friends - Just Jared Jr
  • Teen Mom: OG star Ryan Edwards has checked into rehab - Wetpaint
  • Lindsay Lohan is launching a new business venture - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman breaks a box office record for a female director - Gossip Cop
  • six

    Her behavior was weird.. guess some people do anything for attention.

  • Blair Waldorf

    The “confusion” was brought on by Halle herself, for wearing a too-small dress & deliberately putting her hands over her stomach. This was a sad attempt at getting people to talk about her again.

  • TaraTeller

    pretty much. she’s a has been.

  • Lyndsey Harper

    I’ll be honest, at a glance, I really thought she’s pregnant again. But I might be wrong. Reps have confirmed she’s not so I’ll stay at that for now. We’re trying to get pregnant now, in fact, I’m waiting for a positive result on my free conceiveeasy pt. So that must be why I’m attracted to bumps. lol..

  • Madsxx

    Can’t blame people for thinking it. All those pics show her purposely sticking out her stomach. Who puts their hands on their stomach like that if not pregnant? lol.