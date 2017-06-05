Halle Berry Speaks Out After Pregnancy Rumors
Halle Berry‘s rep already denied the rumors that she is pregnant and now the actress herself is speaking out to explain why she appeared to have a bump on the red carpet.
“Can a girl have some steak and fries?? 🙄😉,” the 50-year-old Oscar-winning actress wrote on her Instagram account on Monday morning (June 5).
Over the weekend, Halle stepped out on the carpet at the 2017 Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in a form-fitting dress and she posed with her hands on her stomach, which made people think she was expecting a baby.
