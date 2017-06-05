Halt & Catch Fire's Mackenzie Davis on Being Recognized: 'I Struggle With it a Bit'

Halt and Catch Fire‘s Mackenzie Davis is featured on one of the covers of Interview magazine’s June/July rising stars issue, interviewed by the mag’s editor in chief Nick Haramis.

Here’s what the 30-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On pursuing acting: “Acting was always something I pursued by myself. When we were in college, I took an acting class that I was so passionate about and devoted to, but I went to it privately and never really spoke about it. I’d have these ecstatic experiences in, like, a church basement and then never talk about it with other people.”

On landing her first movie role in Breathe In: “I reacted like I’d just won Miss Universe or something, like nothing better had ever happened to me. And it was true. Nothing better had ever happened to me, but I wish I could temper some of my outward displays of emotion. I remember sitting on the subway after I’d found out, and you know that scene in Unfaithful where Diane Lane is recalling the adulterous sex that she had? Her head is against a window and she’s laughing and reliving the sex. I was sitting on the train, tears pouring down my eyes, thinking, “Nobody knows the world of emotion I’m inhabiting right now.” And then I called you.”

On being recognized on the street: “I struggle with it a bit, but I don’t want to be precious or weird about it. It’s lovely to be recognized by people who like your work, and it’s not as if I’ve done a Marvel movie. People say that with great power comes great responsibility, but it’s more like sh*tty things will happen if you take certain jobs. One of the reasons I don’t do social media is that I like the feeling that if somebody asks me for a picture on the street, I don’t have to say yes.”

Also featured on the other covers are Timothée Chalamet, Bill Skarsgård, Zazie Beetz, Tom Holland, and Mackenzie!

For more from Mackenzie, visit InterviewMagazine.com.