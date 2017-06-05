Top Stories
Halle Berry Is Not Pregnant, Rep Confirms Amid Rumors

Halle Berry Is Not Pregnant, Rep Confirms Amid Rumors

Selena Gomez Praises Ariana Grande &amp; Justin Bieber For 'One Love Manchester' Performances

Selena Gomez Praises Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber For 'One Love Manchester' Performances

'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

Hailey Baldwin Hangs in Her Bikini with Hot NBA Star

Hailey Baldwin Hangs in Her Bikini with Hot NBA Star

Mon, 05 June 2017 at 8:05 pm

Heidi Klum & Zac Posen Make the Cutest Red Carpet Duo!

Heidi Klum & Zac Posen Make the Cutest Red Carpet Duo!

Heidi Klum and Zac Posen show us how close they are as friends while on the carpet at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards held at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Monday (June 5) in New York City.

The 44-year-old model has been working with Zac on her show Project Runway since 2013 when he joined the show as a judge for season 11.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Heidi Klum

Heidi and Zac looked so cute together on the carpet, sharing kisses and hugs while wearing a dress with a plunging neckline.

FYI: Heidi is wearing a Zac Posen dress.

10+ pictures inside of Heidi Klum on the carpet with Zac Posen
Just Jared on Facebook
heidi klum zac posen cfda fashion awards 2017 01
heidi klum zac posen cfda fashion awards 2017 02
heidi klum zac posen cfda fashion awards 2017 03
heidi klum zac posen cfda fashion awards 2017 04
heidi klum zac posen cfda fashion awards 2017 05
heidi klum zac posen cfda fashion awards 2017 06
heidi klum zac posen cfda fashion awards 2017 07
heidi klum zac posen cfda fashion awards 2017 08
heidi klum zac posen cfda fashion awards 2017 09
heidi klum zac posen cfda fashion awards 2017 10
heidi klum zac posen cfda fashion awards 2017 11
heidi klum zac posen cfda fashion awards 2017 12
heidi klum zac posen cfda fashion awards 2017 13

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards, Heidi Klum, Zac Posen

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Natalie Portman just bought a gorgeous new home in Santa Barbara - TMZ
  • Sterling Beaumon celebrates his birthday with some famous friends - Just Jared Jr
  • Teen Mom: OG star Ryan Edwards has checked into rehab - Wetpaint
  • Lindsay Lohan is launching a new business venture - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman breaks a box office record for a female director - Gossip Cop