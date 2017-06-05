Heidi Klum & Zac Posen Make the Cutest Red Carpet Duo!

Heidi Klum and Zac Posen show us how close they are as friends while on the carpet at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards held at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Monday (June 5) in New York City.

The 44-year-old model has been working with Zac on her show Project Runway since 2013 when he joined the show as a judge for season 11.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Heidi Klum

Heidi and Zac looked so cute together on the carpet, sharing kisses and hugs while wearing a dress with a plunging neckline.

FYI: Heidi is wearing a Zac Posen dress.

10+ pictures inside of Heidi Klum on the carpet with Zac Posen…