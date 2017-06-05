Top Stories
'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

Lionel Richie's Bassist Stabs Himself After Taking Edibles

Idina Menzel to Star in Workshop of Alanis Morissette's Musical

Idina Menzel is set to star in a workshop presentation of the upcoming musical Jagged Little Pill, featuring the music of Alanis Morissette.

The show will have its world premiere in May 2018 at the American Repertory Theater in Massachusetts, but Idina is not expected to appear in that incarnation of the show, according to Playbill.

Idina is currently committed to star in the Off-Broadway production of the play Skintight next summer.

While Idina won’t do the out-of-town production of Jagged Little Pill, it’s still possible that she will do the musical when it hits Broadway.

Matthew Morrison was involved with the original workshops of the musical Finding Neverland, but wasn’t able to do the A.R.T. production as he was filming Glee. He later starred in the musical when it hit Broadway though.
