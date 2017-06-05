Jaimie Alexander & Ellie Kemper Get Dolled Up for CFDA!

Jaimie Alexander and Ellie Kemper hit the carpet at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards held at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Monday (June 5) in New York City.

The CFDA Fashion Awards are the highest honor in fashion and recognize the outstanding contributions made to American fashion in womenswear, menswear, and accessories as well as journalism, creative vision, personal style, and lifetime achievement.

Other famous ladies in attendance at the event were Brooke Shields and Bernadette Peters.

FYI: Jaimie is wearing a Marc Bouwer gown and Jennifer Meyer jewelry. Ellie is wearing a kate spade new york dress, clutch, and heels with John Hardy jewelry.

10+ pictures inside of the ladies at the awards show…