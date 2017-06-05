Jennifer Garner Starts Off Her Sunday at Church
Jennifer Garner is all smiles as she arrives at church on Sunday morning (June 4) in Los Angeles.
The 44-year-old actress had her hands full with trays of food as she and made her way into the early morning service.
Earlier this week, Jen took to Facebook to speak out against a recent magazine cover that claimed she posed for a wrote about her life after filing for divorce with Ben Affleck.
Jen addressed the cover saying she did not authorize it and said that her “family is complete.”
