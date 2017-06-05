Top Stories
Halle Berry Is Not Pregnant, Rep Confirms Amid Rumors

Selena Gomez Praises Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber For 'One Love Manchester' Performances

'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

Hailey Baldwin Hangs in Her Bikini with Hot NBA Star

Mon, 05 June 2017 at 5:55 pm

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Have Fun with the Cameras!

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Have Fun with the Cameras!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are having lots of fun with the camera!

The pair were photographed leaving Alfred Coffee & Kitchen after lunch on Monday (June 5) in Los Angeles, pretending to do some kickboxing-type moves as they left the establishment.

The couple were also joined for lunch by his DNCE bandmate Cole Whittle.

If you missed it, the Game of Thrones season seven trailer debuted last month and Sophie is featured! The new season will debut on HBO beginning on July 16 – be sure to tune in!
