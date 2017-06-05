Josh Duhamel Talks Parenting & Plays Intense Game Of 'Sorry Spin' On 'Ellen'!

Josh Duhamel made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Monday (June 5), and talked all about raising his adorable 3-year-old son Axl with wife Fergie.

“She’s definitely more evolved than I am, and more patient,” the 44-year-old actor admitted to Ellen. “Having a kid at forty years old is much different than having one at twenty two, you know, so I’m a little more mature than I was then. I’m just doing the best that I can, trying not to screw him up for life. You never know.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Josh Duhamel

Josh also discussed the fifth installment of the Transformers franchise, Transformers: The Last Knight, and played a triumphant game of Ellen‘s “Sorry Spin” – Watch after the cut!



Josh Duhamel Talks the New ‘Transformers’ and His Adorable Family

Click inside to watch the rest of Josh Duhamel’s appearance on The Ellen Show…



Josh Duhamel Plays ‘Sorry Spin’