Top Stories
Halle Berry Is Not Pregnant, Rep Confirms Amid Rumors

Halle Berry Is Not Pregnant, Rep Confirms Amid Rumors

Selena Gomez Praises Ariana Grande &amp; Justin Bieber For 'One Love Manchester' Performances

Selena Gomez Praises Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber For 'One Love Manchester' Performances

'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

Hailey Baldwin Hangs in Her Bikini with Hot NBA Star

Hailey Baldwin Hangs in Her Bikini with Hot NBA Star

Mon, 05 June 2017 at 3:54 pm

Julia Roberts in Talks For Sam Esmail's New TV Project 'Homecoming'!

Julia Roberts in Talks For Sam Esmail's New TV Project 'Homecoming'!

Julia Roberts is lining up another television gig!

The 49-year-old actress is reportedly in talks to join Sam Esmail‘s next television show Homecoming, Variety reports.

The Mr. Robot creator’s new show is based on the podcast of the same name from Gimlet Media, which launched late last year. The political show will focus on a caseworker at a secret government facility, her supervisor and a soldier, with Julia in talks for the role of the caseworker.

Casting has not yet been confirmed, but if Julia were to sign on, it’s presumed many networks would have interest. If you didn’t know, Julia has another TV series heading to HBO!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: wenn
Posted to: Julia Roberts

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Natalie Portman just bought a gorgeous new home in Santa Barbara - TMZ
  • Sterling Beaumon celebrates his birthday with some famous friends - Just Jared Jr
  • Teen Mom: OG star Ryan Edwards has checked into rehab - Wetpaint
  • Lindsay Lohan is launching a new business venture - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman breaks a box office record for a female director - Gossip Cop