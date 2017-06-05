Julia Roberts in Talks For Sam Esmail's New TV Project 'Homecoming'!

Julia Roberts is lining up another television gig!

The 49-year-old actress is reportedly in talks to join Sam Esmail‘s next television show Homecoming, Variety reports.

The Mr. Robot creator’s new show is based on the podcast of the same name from Gimlet Media, which launched late last year. The political show will focus on a caseworker at a secret government facility, her supervisor and a soldier, with Julia in talks for the role of the caseworker.

Casting has not yet been confirmed, but if Julia were to sign on, it’s presumed many networks would have interest. If you didn’t know, Julia has another TV series heading to HBO!