Top Stories
'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

Lionel Richie's Bassist Stabs Himself After Taking Edibles

Lionel Richie's Bassist Stabs Himself After Taking Edibles

Mon, 05 June 2017 at 11:38 am

Justin Theroux Says 'Leftovers' Finale 'Hung Down To Wonderful Love Story'

Justin Theroux Says 'Leftovers' Finale 'Hung Down To Wonderful Love Story'

Justin Theroux is opening up about last night’s big season three finale of The Leftovers!

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! “There’ll probably be a smattering of a lot of opinions, but, as Damon [co-creator Damon Lindelof], has said before, if everyone’s feeling the same thing maybe we all haven’t done our job,” the 45-year-old actor expressed while attending a For Your Consideration panel for The Leftovers with co-star Nora Durst on Sunday (June 4) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Theroux

“So I hope that they’ve enjoyed sort of the arc of the overall series, but I’m sure people have questions, but that’s the kind of healthy lobby talk that I would hope would happen after a season finale–especially for The Leftovers,” Justin added (via Deadline). “Yes, it hung down to this wonderful love story after all the noise and the cacophony of all the different things that takes place in our show. In the end, it sort of all fits on the head-of-a-pin kind of writing in this love story between Nora and Kevin.”
Just Jared on Facebook
justin theroux says leftovers finale hung down to wonderful love story 01
justin theroux says leftovers finale hung down to wonderful love story 02
justin theroux says leftovers finale hung down to wonderful love story 03
justin theroux says leftovers finale hung down to wonderful love story 04

Photos: FilmMagic
Posted to: Justin Theroux, Nora Durst, The Leftovers

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Natalie Portman just bought a gorgeous new home in Santa Barbara - TMZ
  • Sterling Beaumon celebrates his birthday with some famous friends - Just Jared Jr
  • Teen Mom: OG star Ryan Edwards has checked into rehab - Wetpaint
  • Lindsay Lohan is launching a new business venture - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman breaks a box office record for a female director - Gossip Cop