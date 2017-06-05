Justin Theroux Says 'Leftovers' Finale 'Hung Down To Wonderful Love Story'

Justin Theroux is opening up about last night’s big season three finale of The Leftovers!

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! “There’ll probably be a smattering of a lot of opinions, but, as Damon [co-creator Damon Lindelof], has said before, if everyone’s feeling the same thing maybe we all haven’t done our job,” the 45-year-old actor expressed while attending a For Your Consideration panel for The Leftovers with co-star Nora Durst on Sunday (June 4) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Theroux

“So I hope that they’ve enjoyed sort of the arc of the overall series, but I’m sure people have questions, but that’s the kind of healthy lobby talk that I would hope would happen after a season finale–especially for The Leftovers,” Justin added (via Deadline). “Yes, it hung down to this wonderful love story after all the noise and the cacophony of all the different things that takes place in our show. In the end, it sort of all fits on the head-of-a-pin kind of writing in this love story between Nora and Kevin.”