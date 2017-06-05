Top Stories
'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

Lionel Richie's Bassist Stabs Himself After Taking Edibles

Mon, 05 June 2017 at 6:00 am

Kaley Cuoco Has a New Career as a Lady Gaga Impersonator! (Video)

Kaley Cuoco checks her phone after leaving a yoga class on Sunday morning (June 4) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old Big Bang Theory actress looked sweaty as she left an early morning workout.

The day before, Kaley took Instagram to share a funny video of herself lip syncing to Lady Gaga‘s “Poker Face” while she spent the afternoon at the horse stables.

Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
