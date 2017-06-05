Katie Cassidy is Engaged to Matthew Rodgers - See Her Ring!

Katie Cassidy has announced that she is engaged!

The 30-year-old Arrow actress’ new fiance Matthew Rodgers popped the question over the weekend during their vacation to Mauritius, an island nation in East Africa.

“I can’t wait to spend forever with you my darling!! I’m the luckiest girl in the whole world. I ❤️ YOU to the moon and back @mattyice432 Thank you for a magical evening I will forever remember,” Katie captioned a photo of her and Matthew sharing a kiss.

Katie can be seen showing off her sparkly engagement ring in the Instagram pic.