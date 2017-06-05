Top Stories
'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

Lionel Richie's Bassist Stabs Himself After Taking Edibles

Lionel Richie's Bassist Stabs Himself After Taking Edibles

Mon, 05 June 2017 at 9:43 am

Katy Perry Wore Manchester Victims' Photos on Her Dress at One Love Concert

Katy Perry Wore Manchester Victims' Photos on Her Dress at One Love Concert

Katy Perry paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester attack in an amazing way during her performance at the One Love Manchester benefit concert on Sunday night (June 4) at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

The 32-year-old entertainer wore photos of the 22 people who died in the attack on the back and neck of her dress.

“It’s not easy to always choose love, is it, especially in moments like these, right?” Katy told the crowd during her two-song set. “It can be the most difficult thing to do. But love conquers fear and love conquers hate, and this love that you choose will give you strength, and it’s our greatest power.”

Make sure to watch both of Katy‘s performances from the concert.

10+ pictures inside of Katy Perry performing at One Love Manchester…

Just Jared on Facebook
katy perry wore manchester victims photos on her dress 01
katy perry wore manchester victims photos on her dress 02
katy perry wore manchester victims photos on her dress 03
katy perry wore manchester victims photos on her dress 04
katy perry wore manchester victims photos on her dress 05
katy perry wore manchester victims photos on her dress 06
katy perry wore manchester victims photos on her dress 07
katy perry wore manchester victims photos on her dress 08
katy perry wore manchester victims photos on her dress 09
katy perry wore manchester victims photos on her dress 10
katy perry wore manchester victims photos on her dress 11
katy perry wore manchester victims photos on her dress 12
katy perry wore manchester victims photos on her dress 13

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Katy Perry, One Love Manchester Benefit

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Natalie Portman just bought a gorgeous new home in Santa Barbara - TMZ
  • Sterling Beaumon celebrates his birthday with some famous friends - Just Jared Jr
  • Teen Mom: OG star Ryan Edwards has checked into rehab - Wetpaint
  • Lindsay Lohan is launching a new business venture - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman breaks a box office record for a female director - Gossip Cop
  • Mara

    Hmm. Not sure about this.

  • TaraTeller

    That was inappropriate and she’s just looking for attention. LET’S MAKE THIS ABOUT WHAT I’M WEARING. Katy Perry is a gigantic fame whore.