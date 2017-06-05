Katy Perry Wore Manchester Victims' Photos on Her Dress at One Love Concert

Katy Perry paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester attack in an amazing way during her performance at the One Love Manchester benefit concert on Sunday night (June 4) at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

The 32-year-old entertainer wore photos of the 22 people who died in the attack on the back and neck of her dress.

“It’s not easy to always choose love, is it, especially in moments like these, right?” Katy told the crowd during her two-song set. “It can be the most difficult thing to do. But love conquers fear and love conquers hate, and this love that you choose will give you strength, and it’s our greatest power.”

