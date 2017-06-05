Kendall Jenner & A$AP Rocky Leave Kanye West's Apartment

Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky spent some time at her brother-in-law Kanye West‘s apartment today.

The 21-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the 28-year-old rapper were spotted leaving Kanye‘s place on Monday (June 5) in New York City.

Kendall stayed warm in a grey hoodie and blazer, blue jeans, and white heels, accessorizing with a rectangular, flower-printed purse with a pink ribbon (no fanny pack this time).

The duo both wore what appeared to be diamond-encrusted jewelry on their ring fingers.

After making their exit, Kendall and A$AP met up with rapper Playboi Carti at a construction site while the guys shot some video footage.

Kendall and A$AP recently got back from partying it up in Antibes, France.

10+ pictures inside of Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky out and about in NYC…