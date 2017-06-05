Top Stories
Halle Berry Speaks Out After Pregnancy Rumors

Halle Berry Speaks Out After Pregnancy Rumors

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette' 2017? Week 3 Spoilers!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette' 2017? Week 3 Spoilers!

2017 CFDA Fashion Awards - Full Coverage!

2017 CFDA Fashion Awards - Full Coverage!

Halle Berry Is Not Pregnant, Rep Confirms Amid Rumors

Halle Berry Is Not Pregnant, Rep Confirms Amid Rumors

Mon, 05 June 2017 at 9:47 pm

Kendall Jenner & A$AP Rocky Leave Kanye West's Apartment

Kendall Jenner & A$AP Rocky Leave Kanye West's Apartment

Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky spent some time at her brother-in-law Kanye West‘s apartment today.

The 21-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the 28-year-old rapper were spotted leaving Kanye‘s place on Monday (June 5) in New York City.

Kendall stayed warm in a grey hoodie and blazer, blue jeans, and white heels, accessorizing with a rectangular, flower-printed purse with a pink ribbon (no fanny pack this time).

The duo both wore what appeared to be diamond-encrusted jewelry on their ring fingers.

After making their exit, Kendall and A$AP met up with rapper Playboi Carti at a construction site while the guys shot some video footage.

Kendall and A$AP recently got back from partying it up in Antibes, France.

10+ pictures inside of Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky out and about in NYC…
Just Jared on Facebook
kendall jenner and asap rocky leave kanye wests apartment 01
kendall jenner and asap rocky leave kanye wests apartment 02
kendall jenner and asap rocky leave kanye wests apartment 03
kendall jenner and asap rocky leave kanye wests apartment 04
kendall jenner and asap rocky leave kanye wests apartment 05
kendall jenner and asap rocky leave kanye wests apartment 06
kendall jenner and asap rocky leave kanye wests apartment 07
kendall jenner and asap rocky leave kanye wests apartment 08
kendall jenner and asap rocky leave kanye wests apartment 09
kendall jenner and asap rocky leave kanye wests apartment 10
kendall jenner and asap rocky leave kanye wests apartment 11
kendall jenner and asap rocky leave kanye wests apartment 12

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: ASAP Rocky, Kendall Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Natalie Portman just bought a gorgeous new home in Santa Barbara - TMZ
  • Sterling Beaumon celebrates his birthday with some famous friends - Just Jared Jr
  • Teen Mom: OG star Ryan Edwards has checked into rehab - Wetpaint
  • Lindsay Lohan is launching a new business venture - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman breaks a box office record for a female director - Gossip Cop