Kendall Jenner Gets In on the Fidget Spinner Craze!

Kendall Jenner didn’t leave her Fidget Spinner at home today while shopping in the Big Apple!

The 21-year-old model stepped out in New York City on Monday (June 5) to check out some shops, and had her Fidget Spinner in her hand.

Later this evening, the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards are set to take place in the Big Apple. The show will be live streamed this year, with the red carpet at 6 pm EST followed by the Awards Ceremony beginning at 8:45 pm EST, hosted by Seth Meyers. Kendall could be one of the many in attendance at the big ceremony!