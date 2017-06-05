Top Stories
Lionel Richie's Bassist Stabs Himself After Taking Edibles

Mon, 05 June 2017 at 12:46 pm

Kevin Hart Says He's 'Not Afraid' To Show He's Human!

Kevin Hart is opening up like never before in his brand new book “I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons,” which goes on sale Tuesday (June 6)!

“I’m a person,” the 37-year-old actor expressed while promoting the book at a panel moderated by Charlamagne tha God during 2017 BookCon at Javits Center on Sunday (June 4) in New York City. “My life is real, it’s not a facade… I’m not afraid to show I’m human.”

Kevin also opened up about the “physical altercations” he had with his first wife, Torrei Hart: “What I wanted to do is take responsibility for my mistakes,” Kevin added, noting he was 22 when he got married the first time (via USA Today). “I would never trash my ex-wife. She is on a pedestal; she is the mother of my two kids.”


FYI: Kevin is wearing Givenchy.
