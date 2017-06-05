Top Stories
'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

Lionel Richie's Bassist Stabs Himself After Taking Edibles

Mon, 05 June 2017 at 8:00 am

Khloe Kardashian Jets Off To Support Tristan Thompson in NBA Finals

Khloe Kardashian makes a stylish entrance at LAX Airport on Sunday afternoon (June 4) in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old TV personality went comfort chic in a black and gray outfit while carrying a bright, blue bag.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Khloe Kardashian

Khloe is jetting off to support boyfriend Tristan Thompson while his team the Cleveland Cavilers take on the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

The night before, Khloe took to Snapchat to share a cute post of her boyfriend’s jersey in cookie form.

Check out her snap below!

10+ pictures inside of Khloe Kardashian arriving at LAX…
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Khloe Kardashian

