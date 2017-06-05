Khloe Kardashian Jets Off To Support Tristan Thompson in NBA Finals

Khloe Kardashian makes a stylish entrance at LAX Airport on Sunday afternoon (June 4) in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old TV personality went comfort chic in a black and gray outfit while carrying a bright, blue bag.

Khloe is jetting off to support boyfriend Tristan Thompson while his team the Cleveland Cavilers take on the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

The night before, Khloe took to Snapchat to share a cute post of her boyfriend’s jersey in cookie form.

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Jun 4, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

