'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

Lionel Richie's Bassist Stabs Himself After Taking Edibles

Mon, 05 June 2017 at 10:50 am

Kristen Stewart Discusses Directing Her First Short Film

Kristen Stewart sighting!

The 27-year-old actress and director was seen pumping gas in Los Angeles on Sunday (June 4).

Recently, Kristen screened her new short, the 17-minute Come Swim, at Cannes. Kristen directed the short and it was her directorial debut.

Kristen spoke with Indie Wire about how she never found it difficult to answer tough questions during filming.

“I never ran into that wall,” she said. “It informed itself every day. It was like excavating this pearl and everyone could see it. I knew where we were going to be at any given moment.”
Photos: Backgrid
