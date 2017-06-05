Top Stories
Mon, 05 June 2017 at 4:45 pm

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Start Their Week Filming 'A Star is Born'

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Start Their Week Filming 'A Star is Born'

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are continuing to film A Star Is Born!

The 31-year-old actress and entertainer is starring in the movie while the 42-year-old actor is co-starring and also directing the highly anticipated remake of the 1954 and 1976 films.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lady Gaga

Though Bradley and Gaga have been hard at work on the movie for weeks, you’ll have to wait quite a while for the movie to hit theaters! The film has a release date of September 28, 2018. Stay tuned!
lady gaga bradley cooper film a star is born 01
lady gaga bradley cooper film a star is born 02
lady gaga bradley cooper film a star is born 03

Credit: Vasquez-Max Lopes; Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga

Getty
