Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Start Their Week Filming 'A Star is Born'
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are continuing to film A Star Is Born!
The 31-year-old actress and entertainer is starring in the movie while the 42-year-old actor is co-starring and also directing the highly anticipated remake of the 1954 and 1976 films.
Though Bradley and Gaga have been hard at work on the movie for weeks, you’ll have to wait quite a while for the movie to hit theaters! The film has a release date of September 28, 2018. Stay tuned!
