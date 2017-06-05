Top Stories
Halle Berry Is Not Pregnant, Rep Confirms Amid Rumors

Halle Berry Is Not Pregnant, Rep Confirms Amid Rumors

Selena Gomez Praises Ariana Grande &amp; Justin Bieber For 'One Love Manchester' Performances

Selena Gomez Praises Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber For 'One Love Manchester' Performances

'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

Hailey Baldwin Hangs in Her Bikini with Hot NBA Star

Hailey Baldwin Hangs in Her Bikini with Hot NBA Star

Mon, 05 June 2017 at 7:50 pm

Lily Aldridge, Karlie Kloss, & Martha Hunt Wear Chic Looks at CFDA Fashion Awards 2017!

Lily Aldridge, Karlie Kloss, & Martha Hunt Wear Chic Looks at CFDA Fashion Awards 2017!

Lily Aldridge, Karlie Kloss, and Martha Hunt make their entrances on the red carpet at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards held at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Monday (June 5) in New York City.

The ladies all have a few things in common – they’re gorgeous models, they are all either current or former Victoria’s Secret angels, and they’re also some of Taylor Swift‘s closest friends!

FYI: Lily is wearing a Jason Wu dress. Karlie is wearing a Diane von Furstenberg bodysuit, skirt, and boots. Martha is wearing a Milly dress.

10+ pictures inside of the ladies on the red carpet…

Just Jared on Facebook
lily aldridge karlie kloss martha hunt cfda fashion awards 01
lily aldridge karlie kloss martha hunt cfda fashion awards 02
lily aldridge karlie kloss martha hunt cfda fashion awards 03
lily aldridge karlie kloss martha hunt cfda fashion awards 04
lily aldridge karlie kloss martha hunt cfda fashion awards 05
lily aldridge karlie kloss martha hunt cfda fashion awards 06
lily aldridge karlie kloss martha hunt cfda fashion awards 07
lily aldridge karlie kloss martha hunt cfda fashion awards 08
lily aldridge karlie kloss martha hunt cfda fashion awards 09
lily aldridge karlie kloss martha hunt cfda fashion awards 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards, Karlie Kloss, Lily Aldridge, Martha Hunt

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Natalie Portman just bought a gorgeous new home in Santa Barbara - TMZ
  • Sterling Beaumon celebrates his birthday with some famous friends - Just Jared Jr
  • Teen Mom: OG star Ryan Edwards has checked into rehab - Wetpaint
  • Lindsay Lohan is launching a new business venture - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman breaks a box office record for a female director - Gossip Cop