Top Stories
Halle Berry Is Not Pregnant, Rep Confirms Amid Rumors

Halle Berry Is Not Pregnant, Rep Confirms Amid Rumors

Selena Gomez Praises Ariana Grande &amp; Justin Bieber For 'One Love Manchester' Performances

Selena Gomez Praises Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber For 'One Love Manchester' Performances

'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

Hailey Baldwin Hangs in Her Bikini with Hot NBA Star

Hailey Baldwin Hangs in Her Bikini with Hot NBA Star

Mon, 05 June 2017 at 9:06 pm

Mandy Moore, Brit Marling & Olivia Munn Get Glam For CFDA!

Mandy Moore, Brit Marling & Olivia Munn Get Glam For CFDA!

Mandy Moore, Olivia Munn and Brit Marling got fashionable for the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards!

The ladies stepped out at the annual awards ceremony held at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Monday (June 5) in New York City.

Before the event, Olivia took to her Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo while getting ready.

She event inlcuded a hilarious conversation she had with her hairstylist.

“The actual conversation we’re having right now:
HAIR STYLIST: “Is it small enough?” “Is it too small?” “More pieces?” “You have so much hair.” “Is it centered?”
ME: “I think maybe it’s my head that’s off-center.” #cfda awards #realconversation,” she captioned the image.

FYI: Mandy is wearing Kate Spade. Olivia is wearing Tanya Taylor. Brit is wearing Sies Marjan.

A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on

Just Jared on Facebook
mandy moore olivia munn cfda fashion awards 01
mandy moore olivia munn cfda fashion awards 02
mandy moore olivia munn cfda fashion awards 03
mandy moore olivia munn cfda fashion awards 04
mandy moore olivia munn cfda fashion awards 05
mandy moore olivia munn cfda fashion awards 06
mandy moore olivia munn cfda fashion awards 07
mandy moore olivia munn cfda fashion awards 08

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards, Brit Marling, Mandy Moore, Olivia Munn

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Natalie Portman just bought a gorgeous new home in Santa Barbara - TMZ
  • Sterling Beaumon celebrates his birthday with some famous friends - Just Jared Jr
  • Teen Mom: OG star Ryan Edwards has checked into rehab - Wetpaint
  • Lindsay Lohan is launching a new business venture - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman breaks a box office record for a female director - Gossip Cop