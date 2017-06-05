Mandy Moore, Brit Marling & Olivia Munn Get Glam For CFDA!

Mandy Moore, Olivia Munn and Brit Marling got fashionable for the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards!

The ladies stepped out at the annual awards ceremony held at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Monday (June 5) in New York City.

Before the event, Olivia took to her Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo while getting ready.

She event inlcuded a hilarious conversation she had with her hairstylist.

“The actual conversation we’re having right now:

HAIR STYLIST: “Is it small enough?” “Is it too small?” “More pieces?” “You have so much hair.” “Is it centered?”

ME: “I think maybe it’s my head that’s off-center.” #cfda awards #realconversation,” she captioned the image.

FYI: Mandy is wearing Kate Spade. Olivia is wearing Tanya Taylor. Brit is wearing Sies Marjan.