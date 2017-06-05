Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen Celebrate Their Nominations at CFDA Fashion Awards 2017!

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen brought their signature style to the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards!

The sisters hit the carpet in some chic over-sized looks at the annual awards ceremony held at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Monday (June 5) in New York City.

During the ceremony, the sisters were nominated for Womenswear Designer of the Year and Accessories Designer of the Year award for their line The Row.

Mary-Kate and Ashley took home the award in 2014, and were the two youngest designers to be inducted into the CFDA back in 2009.

FYI: Mary-Kate and Ashley are wearing The Row.