Matt Bomer, Armie Hammer & James Franco Suit Up For CDFA!

Matt Bomer looked so handsome while walking the red carpet at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards!

The 39-year-old actor suited up for the event at the annual awards ceremony held at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Monday (June 5) in New York City.

He was also joined at the event by Armie Hammer, his wife Elizabeth Chambers, James Franco and Brad Goreski.

“Very excited to attend the @cfda awards with the incredible menswear designer of the year nominee @toddsnyderny. Thank u @kumicraig and Tracie Martyn for the extra help!” Matt wrote on his Instagram before the event.

FYI: Matt is wearing Todd Snyder. Brad is wearing Marc Jacobs. Armie is wearing Tom Ford.