Top Stories
2017 CFDA Fashion Awards - Full Coverage!

2017 CFDA Fashion Awards - Full Coverage!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette' 2017? Week 3 Spoilers!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette' 2017? Week 3 Spoilers!

Halle Berry Speaks Out After Pregnancy Rumors

Halle Berry Speaks Out After Pregnancy Rumors

Hailey Baldwin Hangs in Her Bikini with Hot NBA Star

Hailey Baldwin Hangs in Her Bikini with Hot NBA Star

Mon, 05 June 2017 at 11:25 pm

Nicole Kidman & Kerry Washington Get Glam For CFDA Awards 2017!

Nicole Kidman & Kerry Washington Get Glam For CFDA Awards 2017!

Nicole Kidman and Kerry Washington looked so glamorous at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards!

The ladies stepped out at the annual award ceremony held at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Monday (June 5) in New York City.

Before the show started, Kerry took to her Instagram to share an all-star selfie that included Heidi Klum, Amber Valletta and makeup guru Pat McGrath.

“DIVAS!” Kerry captioned the photo.

FYI: Nicole is wearing Oscar de la Renta. Kerry is wearing an Prabal Gurung gown, Christian Louboutin shoes, Swarovski jewelry and carrying a Edie Parker clutch.

Just Jared on Facebook
nicole kidman kerry washington cfda fashion awards 01
nicole kidman kerry washington cfda fashion awards 02
nicole kidman kerry washington cfda fashion awards 03
nicole kidman kerry washington cfda fashion awards 04
nicole kidman kerry washington cfda fashion awards 05
nicole kidman kerry washington cfda fashion awards 06
nicole kidman kerry washington cfda fashion awards 07
nicole kidman kerry washington cfda fashion awards 08
nicole kidman kerry washington cfda fashion awards 09

Photos: Starpix
Posted to: 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards, Kerry Washington, Nicole Kidman

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Natalie Portman just bought a gorgeous new home in Santa Barbara - TMZ
  • Sterling Beaumon celebrates his birthday with some famous friends - Just Jared Jr
  • Teen Mom: OG star Ryan Edwards has checked into rehab - Wetpaint
  • Lindsay Lohan is launching a new business venture - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman breaks a box office record for a female director - Gossip Cop