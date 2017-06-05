Top Stories
Halle Berry Is Not Pregnant, Rep Confirms Amid Rumors

Selena Gomez Praises Ariana Grande &amp; Justin Bieber For 'One Love Manchester' Performances

'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

Hailey Baldwin Hangs in Her Bikini with Hot NBA Star

Mon, 05 June 2017 at 7:34 pm

Orlando Bloom Shares Adorable Video With Flynn & His Pup

Orlando Bloom Shares Adorable Video With Flynn & His Pup

Orlando Bloom just took cuteness is a whole new level!

The 40-year-old actor shared the sweetest video on his Instagram that included not only included his six-year-old son Flynn, but also his adorable dog Mighty!

In the video, Flynn can be seen sitting on his dad’s shoulders while Orlando holds onto the fluffy pup.

“#live love ❤️💛💚💙💜,” Orlando captioned the video.

The day before, Orlando was spotted sporting a tee that had some custom designs from Flynn!

Can you say best dad ever?

Check out the super cute video below…

A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on

Photos: WENN
