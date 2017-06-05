Pippa Middleton & James Matthews Are 'Having a Wonderful Time' on Their Honeymoon!

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews are enjoying their honeymoon in Australia!

The couple were seen arriving at Perth Airport in Perth, Australia on Sunday (June 4). Pippa and James were married in a May 20 ceremony in England.

The 33-year-old younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge was asked by reporters how she and her husband were enjoying their honeymoon trip and she responded, “we’re having a wonderful time.”

If you didn’t know, James is a Hedge Fund manager and the chief executive of Eden Rock Capital Management Group.