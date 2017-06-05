Top Stories
Prince Harry Pays Respect To London Terror Attack Victims Before Charity Polo Match

Prince Harry is keeping the victims of the multiple attacks in London on his mind during his visit to Singapore.

The 32-year-old royal along with Argentinian Polo player Nacho Figuer and spectators had a minute of silence in memory of the victims of the terror attack ahead of Harry‘s Sentebale Royal Salute Polo Cup on Monday (June 5) in Singapore.

Ahead of the match, an announcer said it was “a mark of respect for all the victims and those affected by the terror attacks in London on Saturday night,” according to People.

The Sentebale Royal Salute Polo Cup is held to raise funds for Harry‘s charity Sentebale, which supports vulnerable children and young people living with HIV in Lesotho and Botswana.
