Top Stories
'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

Lionel Richie's Bassist Stabs Himself After Taking Edibles

Lionel Richie's Bassist Stabs Himself After Taking Edibles

Mon, 05 June 2017 at 1:28 pm

'Professor Marston & The Wonder Women' Gets Teaser Trailer!

'Professor Marston & The Wonder Women' Gets Teaser Trailer!

The upcoming movie Professor Marston and the Wonder Women just got its first teaser trailer, though the title of the film isn’t even revealed in the clip!

The teaser was appropriately shown in theaters before Wonder Woman this past weekend.

Luke Evans, Rebecca Hall, Bella Heathcote, Oliver Pratt, and Connie Britton star in the upcoming film, which follows the life of Dr. William Marston (Evans), the creator of Wonder Woman.

The movie will follow Marston’s polyamorous relationship with his wife, fellow inventor and psychologist Elizabeth Marston (Hall), and his former student Olive Byrne (Heathcote).

Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Bella Heathcote, Connie Britton, Luke Evans, Movies, Oliver Platt, Professor Marsten and the Wonder Woman, Rebecca Hall, Trailer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Natalie Portman just bought a gorgeous new home in Santa Barbara - TMZ
  • Sterling Beaumon celebrates his birthday with some famous friends - Just Jared Jr
  • Teen Mom: OG star Ryan Edwards has checked into rehab - Wetpaint
  • Lindsay Lohan is launching a new business venture - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman breaks a box office record for a female director - Gossip Cop