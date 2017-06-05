'Professor Marston & The Wonder Women' Gets Teaser Trailer!

The upcoming movie Professor Marston and the Wonder Women just got its first teaser trailer, though the title of the film isn’t even revealed in the clip!

The teaser was appropriately shown in theaters before Wonder Woman this past weekend.

Luke Evans, Rebecca Hall, Bella Heathcote, Oliver Pratt, and Connie Britton star in the upcoming film, which follows the life of Dr. William Marston (Evans), the creator of Wonder Woman.

The movie will follow Marston’s polyamorous relationship with his wife, fellow inventor and psychologist Elizabeth Marston (Hall), and his former student Olive Byrne (Heathcote).