Halle Berry Is Not Pregnant, Rep Confirms Amid Rumors

Selena Gomez Praises Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber For 'One Love Manchester' Performances

'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

Hailey Baldwin Hangs in Her Bikini with Hot NBA Star

Mon, 05 June 2017 at 8:04 pm

Rita Ora Spills on New Songs: 'I Have 100% Confidence In My Music'

Rita Ora Spills on New Songs: 'I Have 100% Confidence In My Music'

Rita Ora looks so cute on the cover of Notion Magazine‘s issue number 76, available June 14th.

Here’s what the 26-year-old entertainer had to share with the mag:

On her new music: “I have 100% confidence in my music but you can’t control what people are going to love and what people aren’t going to love, and I can only just hope they like it. But the experience of making it was one I’ll never forget.”

On keeping busy while not releasing music: “I never really wanted to disappear because I was like ‘Why? Why would I disappear?’ I might not be able to put music out but my fans still want to see me, I’m not going to shed out on them. I love to work. I like to be in peoples faces and have that kind of presence, because Madonna never disappeared from anybody and those were my idols growing up.”

On her friend Ed Sheeran: “To see what he’s doing is just phenomenal, no better person could have the success of Ed f**king Sheeran. So amazing to see him do what he’s doing. He’s also amazing because he wants to write for everybody.”

For more from Rita, visit NotionMagazine.com.
Photos: Paola Vivas / Notion Magazine
Rita Ora

