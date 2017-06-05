Top Stories
Halle Berry Is Not Pregnant, Rep Confirms Amid Rumors

Halle Berry Is Not Pregnant, Rep Confirms Amid Rumors

Selena Gomez Praises Ariana Grande &amp; Justin Bieber For 'One Love Manchester' Performances

Selena Gomez Praises Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber For 'One Love Manchester' Performances

'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

Hailey Baldwin Hangs in Her Bikini with Hot NBA Star

Hailey Baldwin Hangs in Her Bikini with Hot NBA Star

Mon, 05 June 2017 at 5:35 pm

Salma Hayek Speaks to Her Experience as an Immigrant

Salma Hayek Speaks to Her Experience as an Immigrant

Salma Hayek pays a visit to Despierta America to promote her film Beatriz at Dinner at Univision Studios on Monday (June 5) in Miami, Fla.

The 50-year-old actress recently spoke about her experience as an immigrant.

“It depends on what kind of immigrant you are. I cannot compare myself to the people who are coming here because they have no other choice,” Salma told London’s Evening Standard. “I felt it super welcoming, but I do notice that it’s like America, there’s a stronger division. Before there were people that were more in the middle. Now I see there’s a lot of people that definitely do not want immigrants….There was definitely a shock that happened when Brexit was voted. And I see a parallel with America.”

Salma continued, “There was a lot of anger that was not expressed before… People have been angry and they went for something that wasn’t really explained to them. The same thing with Trump. He never really explained how he was gonna solve all these problems. It was an emotional vote.”

FYI: Salma is wearing a Saloni dress and Gilan earrings.
Just Jared on Facebook
salma hayek despierta america appearance 01
salma hayek despierta america appearance 02
salma hayek despierta america appearance 03
salma hayek despierta america appearance 04
salma hayek despierta america appearance 05
salma hayek despierta america appearance 06
salma hayek despierta america appearance 07
salma hayek despierta america appearance 08
salma hayek despierta america appearance 09
salma hayek despierta america appearance 10
salma hayek despierta america appearance 11
salma hayek despierta america appearance 12
salma hayek despierta america appearance 13
salma hayek despierta america appearance 14
salma hayek despierta america appearance 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Salma Hayek Pinault

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Natalie Portman just bought a gorgeous new home in Santa Barbara - TMZ
  • Sterling Beaumon celebrates his birthday with some famous friends - Just Jared Jr
  • Teen Mom: OG star Ryan Edwards has checked into rehab - Wetpaint
  • Lindsay Lohan is launching a new business venture - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman breaks a box office record for a female director - Gossip Cop