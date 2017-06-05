Salma Hayek Speaks to Her Experience as an Immigrant

Salma Hayek pays a visit to Despierta America to promote her film Beatriz at Dinner at Univision Studios on Monday (June 5) in Miami, Fla.

The 50-year-old actress recently spoke about her experience as an immigrant.

“It depends on what kind of immigrant you are. I cannot compare myself to the people who are coming here because they have no other choice,” Salma told London’s Evening Standard. “I felt it super welcoming, but I do notice that it’s like America, there’s a stronger division. Before there were people that were more in the middle. Now I see there’s a lot of people that definitely do not want immigrants….There was definitely a shock that happened when Brexit was voted. And I see a parallel with America.”

Salma continued, “There was a lot of anger that was not expressed before… People have been angry and they went for something that wasn’t really explained to them. The same thing with Trump. He never really explained how he was gonna solve all these problems. It was an emotional vote.”

FYI: Salma is wearing a Saloni dress and Gilan earrings.