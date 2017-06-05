Top Stories
Halle Berry Is Not Pregnant, Rep Confirms Amid Rumors

Halle Berry Is Not Pregnant, Rep Confirms Amid Rumors

Selena Gomez Praises Ariana Grande &amp; Justin Bieber For 'One Love Manchester' Performances

Selena Gomez Praises Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber For 'One Love Manchester' Performances

'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

Hailey Baldwin Hangs in Her Bikini with Hot NBA Star

Hailey Baldwin Hangs in Her Bikini with Hot NBA Star

Mon, 05 June 2017 at 2:58 pm

Sam Claflin Has Been Body-Shamed on Movie Sets

Sam Claflin Has Been Body-Shamed on Movie Sets

Sam Claflin says he is insecure with his body after dealing with body-shaming on set in the past.

“I read in an interview recently and I think it’s absolutely true: men have it just as bad,” the 30-year-old actor told the Sydney Morning Herald. “Well, not just as bad but they get it bad and it’s never talked about.”

Sam has previously shown off his hot body in The Hunger Games movies and Me Before You.

“I remember doing one job when they literally made me pull my shirt up and were grabbing my fat and going ‘you need to lose a bit of weight’. This other time they were slapping me. I felt like a piece of meat,” Sam said. “I’m not saying it’s anywhere near as bad as what women go through but I, as an actor approaching each job, am insecure – especially when I have to take my top off in it – and so nervous. I get really worked up to the point where I spend hours and hours in the gym and not eating for weeks to achieve what I think they’re going for.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Sam Claflin

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Natalie Portman just bought a gorgeous new home in Santa Barbara - TMZ
  • Sterling Beaumon celebrates his birthday with some famous friends - Just Jared Jr
  • Teen Mom: OG star Ryan Edwards has checked into rehab - Wetpaint
  • Lindsay Lohan is launching a new business venture - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman breaks a box office record for a female director - Gossip Cop