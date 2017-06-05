Sam Claflin Has Been Body-Shamed on Movie Sets

Sam Claflin says he is insecure with his body after dealing with body-shaming on set in the past.

“I read in an interview recently and I think it’s absolutely true: men have it just as bad,” the 30-year-old actor told the Sydney Morning Herald. “Well, not just as bad but they get it bad and it’s never talked about.”

Sam has previously shown off his hot body in The Hunger Games movies and Me Before You.

“I remember doing one job when they literally made me pull my shirt up and were grabbing my fat and going ‘you need to lose a bit of weight’. This other time they were slapping me. I felt like a piece of meat,” Sam said. “I’m not saying it’s anywhere near as bad as what women go through but I, as an actor approaching each job, am insecure – especially when I have to take my top off in it – and so nervous. I get really worked up to the point where I spend hours and hours in the gym and not eating for weeks to achieve what I think they’re going for.”